The Special Investigation Unit has been looking into the circumstances of the death of a 49-year-old man in Guelph on Saturday.

Guelph Police were called to an apartment near Waterloo and Beechwood Avenues on July 21 at approximately 3:00 a.m.

According to the SIU, an officer located an unresponsive male there and provided medical assistance.

Emergency medical services arrived and took over his medical attention.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m.

A post-mortem took place on Monday in Hamilton.

Two investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the incident.

The SIU is urging anyone with information or video evidence related to the incident to contact them.