A member of Waterloo Regional Police Service is under investigation by the province’s police oversight unit.

The Special Investigation Unit’s webpage says a sexual assault allegation was filed against a member of the service on Sunday March 10.

The name of the officer involved has not been given, or where the alleged incident took place.

The status of the investigation is ongoing.

The SIU investigates incidents of serious injury, death or sexual assault allegations involving police.