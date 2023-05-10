SIU finds no basis for criminal charges against officer for anti-riot weapon deployment

Ontario’s police watchdog has closed its case involving a Brantford police officer who fired an anti-riot weapon (ARWEN) at a man in January, saying there is no basis for criminal charges.

In a media release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a Brantford bylaw officer responded to a call to clear a homeless encampment in a park on Jan. 10, 2023.

The officer interacted with a man at the park, who became confrontational after being told to leave, the SIU said.

The SIU said the man “threatened to shoot the bylaw officer and cut his head off.”

The bylaw officer called 911 to report the incident and Brantford Police Service officers responded.

According to the SIU, the man was found near the Veterans Memorial Parkway.

They asked to see his hands. He complied but refused to get on his knees, the SIU said.

The SIU said he became argumentative. He eventually got to his knees, but refused to lie flat on the ground.

An officer discharged their ARWEN three times, the SUI said.

After being struck, the man was rushed by officers and handcuffed behind his back.

He was brought to Brantford General Hospital.

Through evidence assessment, the SIU said director Joseph Martino found no reasonable grounds to believe an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting.

In his decision, Martino said the ARWEN rounds fired constituted legally justifiable force. He said the officer had reason to believe the man had just threatened to kill bylaw officers and was in possession of a gun.