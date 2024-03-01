SIU concludes investigation into OPP officers who shot man in Oshweken

Ontario’s police watchdog has found no reasonable grounds to believe three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting a 40-year-old man in November 2023.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says he was shot multiple times during an exchange of gunfire between him and police.

The man had barricaded himself in a home on Chiefswood Road in Oshweken.

The SIU assigned five investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

SIU director Joseph Martino concluded the man fired at officers and was preparing to shoot again when a barrage of gunfire brought him down.

“The man constituted a clear and present danger to the lives and limbs of the officers and the officers were entitled to meet that threat [and] resort to lethal force of their own,” the report reads.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm or an allegation of sexual assault.