    Single-vehicle crash shuts down Kitchener road, driver injured

    A single-vehicle crash on Plains Road in Kitchener on July 4, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) A single-vehicle crash on Plains Road in Kitchener on July 4, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    A driver has been injured and a Kitchener road needed to be shut down for several hours following a single-vehicle crash.

    Waterloo regional police posted about the collision on Plains Road around 2:45 p.m. Thursday and said the stretch would be shut down between Fischer-Hallman and Trussler Roads.

    A four-door sedan with heavy damage and Enova Power officials were at the scene.

    Around 7:15 a.m. Friday, the road had reopened.

    Police say the 18-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the single-vehicle crash.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

