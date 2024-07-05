Single-vehicle crash shuts down Kitchener road, driver injured

A driver has been injured and a Kitchener road needed to be shut down for several hours following a single-vehicle crash.

Waterloo regional police posted about the collision on Plains Road around 2:45 p.m. Thursday and said the stretch would be shut down between Fischer-Hallman and Trussler Roads.

A four-door sedan with heavy damage and Enova Power officials were at the scene.

Around 7:15 a.m. Friday, the road had reopened.

Police say the 18-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the single-vehicle crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.