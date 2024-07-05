Single-vehicle crash shuts down Kitchener road, driver injured
A driver has been injured and a Kitchener road needed to be shut down for several hours following a single-vehicle crash.
Waterloo regional police posted about the collision on Plains Road around 2:45 p.m. Thursday and said the stretch would be shut down between Fischer-Hallman and Trussler Roads.
A four-door sedan with heavy damage and Enova Power officials were at the scene.
Around 7:15 a.m. Friday, the road had reopened.
Police say the 18-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the single-vehicle crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Hurricane Beryl makes landfall near Tulum, Mexico as a Category 2 storm
Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Mexico's coast near the resort of Tulum as a Category 2 storm early Friday, whipping trees and knocking out power as it came ashore after leaving a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean.
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
BREAKING Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 6.4 per cent in June as jobs market stalls
The Canadian economy lost 1,400 jobs in June as the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in more than two years, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Canada's global reputation suffering under Trudeau, Garneau asserts in autobiography
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada has lost its standing in the world under the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he criticizes as an ill-prepared leader who prioritizes politics and makes big pronouncements without any follow-through.
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
How does Canada's lowest hourly minimum wage stack up to the rest of the country?
Hourly minimum wages increased in several Canadian provinces this spring with more on the horizon, which economists say will likely impact workers and businesses differently.
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
Calgary Stampede parade expected to draw massive crowd
Music, laughter and hearty 'yahoos' will echo through Calgary’s downtown core Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people are set to enjoy the 112th Calgary Stampede parade.
U.K.'s Starmer vows 'government of service' as he takes power after Labour landslide
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would lead a "government of service" on a mission of national renewal in his first official remarks Friday after his Labour Party swept to power in a landslide victory after more than a decade in opposition.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.