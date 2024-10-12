Single vehicle collision in Brant County leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to investigate a serious collision that took place around 9:40 p.m. Friday in Brant County.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 403 near Garden Avenue.

Police say a sedan was travelling westbound when it crossed into the median and came to a stop in the eastbound lanes.

OPP say the driver and two passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a third passenger was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage, you can contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).