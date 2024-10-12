KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Single vehicle collision in Brant County leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

    The Brant County OPP have appointed their first-ever female commander. The Brant County OPP have appointed their first-ever female commander.
    Share

    The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to investigate a serious collision that took place around 9:40 p.m. Friday in Brant County.

    Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 403 near Garden Avenue.
     
    Police say a sedan was travelling westbound when it crossed into the median and came to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
     
    OPP say the driver and two passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a third passenger was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
     
    If you witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage, you can contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
     
     
     
     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News