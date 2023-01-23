Significant snowfall on the way to Waterloo-Wellington

Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the area and says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could be possible late Wednesday into Thursday.

The weather agency warns the snow will reduce visibility and make travel difficult.

Several other southern Ontario communities have received similar midweek weather statements, including Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is possible in some areas.

For Monday and Tuesday, Kitchener-Waterloo is expected to receive two centimetres of snow each day.