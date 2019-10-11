

CTV Kitchener





Police are searching for two men wanted for a shooting in downtown Brantford.

They say one of the men, and the 25-year-old victim, got into an argument on Colborne Street at around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

A third man got involved after it escalated into a physical confrontation.

That third man shot the victim and then the suspects fled in a grey or silver 4-door Mercedes.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers pursued the getaway car as it headed out of the city.

The pursuit ended when the Mercedes intentionally struck one of the police cruisers, as it posed a “risk to public safety.”

Police say the suspects were last seen driving eastbound on Highway 403.

One of them has been identified as Andrew Steven Kreko. He’s described as 30-years-old, white, 5’11 and 225 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The second suspect is an Asian man, between 25 and 30-years-old. He’s described as having a medium build and long black hair that is short on the sides. He was wearing all black clothing and a black leather jacket.

Police say both men should be considered armed and dangerous and are urging the public not to approach them.