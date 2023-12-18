Shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood under investigation

Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting that required a man to be taken to an out-of-region hospital.

Police received a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the Woodside Park area around 2:10 a.m. on Monday.

Police say investigation revealed the 40-year-old was actually shot in the area of Highland Road East and Ruby Street roughly two hours before they received the call.

His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers were canvassing the area of Highland Road East and Ruby Street Monday.

“Right now investigators are still looking to determine the sequence of events that led up to the shooting, however they don’t believe there’s any concern for public safety,” Const. Melissa Quarrie said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6342.

“Investigators will be looking for anyone with information whether that be dash cam footage doorbell footage, anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything suspicious over the overnight hours,” Quarrie said.

Police say this is the 17th shooting in Waterloo Region this year.