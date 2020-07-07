KITCHENER -- A shed went up in flames behind a home on Locust Street in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home near Mansion and Frederick Streets around 4 p.m.

A neighbour said he heard people yelling as the fire burned.

"I came out of my backyard and here's these 30-foot flames up the back of my neighbour's house," Nolon Wilson said.

Fire officials said the fire spread to the back of the home.

Two people were inside and were able to get out safely.