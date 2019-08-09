

When Lori Sellner passed away in a head-on crash last month, her sister didn't believe it.

"I told my husband he was a liar (when he told me)," remembers Chantel Kleppe. "I didn't believe him, because I just messaged her, just under an hour before that. It didn't seem real."

Sellner, 38, was heading northbound on Highway 6 in Freelton when her car collided with another vehicle head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 19-year-old man, was seriously injured in the crash as well.

Unfortunately, Sellner's death was not the family's first experience with tragedy.

"Three years ago this July 3, (Lori) lost her 15-year-old son," Kleppe explains. "Within the 14 months before that, she lost twins at two different gestations."

To make matters more difficult, a fundraising page for Lori Sellner says that she had just begun a new job, meaning her work benefits weren't in effect for life insurance.

Now, the family is left to pick up the pieces.

"My mom and dad aren't doing so good," Kleppe admits. "You know, when you have to bury a child, I can't imagine. I'm a mom but I can't imagine."

That fundraising campaign has already surpassed its goal by almost $1,000, a demonstration of the effect that Sellner left on her community.

"She was so giving. If she could help, she would help," Kleppe says. "She was very passionate about fertility because her and her husband had some troubles trying to conceive."

Police are still investigating the crash, but are seriously considering the possibility that a cell phone may have been involved in distracting one or both of the drivers.

Kleppe says she hopes that people a text message isn't worth the risk.

"Whatever comes of this once the investigation is done, whether it was distracted driving on one or both of their parts, I wish people would get it. That that phone call or that message really isn't worth it in that moment, for the sake of someone's life or your own," she says.

A private memorial service was held on the last Friday in July.

The family also plans to plant a tree in Sellner's memory at the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest at the University of Guelph.