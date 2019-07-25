

CTV Kitchener





A visitation was held Thursday for Lori Sellner, the Cambridge woman who was killed one week ago in a crash near Freelton.

The 38-year-old was driving northbound when an SUV travelling in the opposite direction crossed into the center turning lane and the two vehicles hit head-on.

Sellner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 19-year-old man, had serious injuries.

The Sellner family has experience more than their share of tragedy over the last four years.

In 2015 Lori and her husband Kyle Sellner mourned the deaths of their twins.

On July 3, 2016 their 15-year-old son Gavin also died.

Friends of the family have created a GoFundMe page on behalf of the family, saying: “They have endured pain and sadness that many of us could never imagine, but with each other and their remaining children they somehow managed to face each day with a smile.”

The account has already surpassed its $10,000 goal to help the family with funeral expenses.

The organizers say Sellner had just started a new job and her life insurance benefits had not yet come into effect at the time of her death.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday followed by an open memorial at the family’s home.

The Sellner family also says a tree will be planted in Lori's memory at the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest at the University of Guleph on September 15.