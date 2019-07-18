

A head-on collision on Highway 6 has left a Cambridge woman dead and another person seriously injured.

Lori Sellner, 38, was heading northbound on the highway near Freelton on Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the OPP’s Highway Safety Division says that’s when a southbound SUV crossed into the center turn lane and the vehicles collided head-on.

Sellner was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Obviously a very tragic situation,” Schmidt says in a video posted to his Twitter. “Last night the Sellner family grieving the loss of a loved one

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was seriously injured in the crash. His condition is non-life threatening.

Schmidt says they are looking into all factors in this crash but are specifically investigating whether or not distraction by cell phone played a part.

It’s not yet known whether any charges are expected.

Highway 6 was closed for several hours in both directions but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact police.