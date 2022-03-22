'She was part of our community': Waterloo neighbourhood remembers teen girl killed in stabbing

Community members in Waterloo’s Lincoln Heights neighbourhood are coming together to remember a teen girl killed last Thursday.

Neighbours have been tying purple ribbons around trees and lighting their houses up with purple lights in her memory.

“It was the teen’s favourite colour for sure,” said Ryan Hammer, who knew the victim. “That’s why everyone in the neighbourhood is putting up ribbons or lights. Even some of our neighbours bought lights that are purple to put up.”

A growing number of flowers and teddy bears have also been left outside a home on Chelford Crescent.

“She was part of our community, she was always there, a light. She was the community, she was outgoing and fun to be around. Worth being remembered is an understatement,” Hammar said.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, was killed on March 17 by a family member.

Waterloo regional police said officers were called to the area around 10 a.m. on March 17 for reports of a disturbance involving weapons.

When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old with multiple stabs wounds. She was transported to hospital where she later died.

An 18-year-old man was also in the house at the time of the incident. Police found him with what they said were self-inflicted wounds. He is currently in hospital.

The 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 30.

“It was very confusing because of the type of neighbourhood that it is,” Hammar said. “Then shock and then disbelief.”

Hammar has started a fundraiser to help support the family. So far, more than $8,000 has been raised toward its $25,000 goal.

Hammar said going forward, the community will light up purple for a week in March each year, to remember the girl whose life was taken so young.