Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder

Police say a 15-year-old girl is dead and her family member has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing in Waterloo Thursday morning.

Waterloo regional police say officers were called to the area of Chelford Crescent around 10 a.m. for reports of a disturbance involving weapons.

When they arrived they found a 15-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to hospital where she later died.

An 18-year-old man was also found with what police believe are self-inflicted wounds. He has been sent to an out of region hospital and is undergoing surgery.

He’s also been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the two teens were known to each other.

“It’s early in the investigation but I can confirm they both reside in this home and are part of the same family,” said WRPS Insp. Eugene Fenton.

“It’s very tragic scene, very tragic for the family, very tragic for our officers and all the emergency medical staff who attempted to save this young lady.”