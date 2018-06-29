

CTV Kitchener





A woman reported being sexually assaulted while riding a bus from Kitchener to Cambridge, police say.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says it happened Thursday, between when the woman boarded the 200 iXpress bus on Fairway Road at 4:14 p.m. and when she got off it on Pinebush Road at 4:36 p.m.

“The victim did describe it as sexual in nature and completely inappropriate,” Schmidt says.

The alleged attacked is described as being a white man in his 30s with facial stubble and chestnut or light brown hair that was tucked behind his ears. He was seen wearing a dark blue or grey baseball cap and a lighter-coloured hoodie.

“She described his appearance as unkempt and kind of dirty, as if he’d been working outside,” Schmidt says.

According to Schmidt, a male passenger on the bus alerted other passengers to what was happening.

Police want to speak to that passenger and anyone else who may have witnessed the event. Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 519-654-0150.