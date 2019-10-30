KITCHENER – The spookiest day of the year is almost here, but is it also the sexiest?

Halloween shops say sex sells when it comes to adult costumes. Even the names of the costumes can be suggestive: a sultry SWAT officer, a dirty cop, a bad-habit nun.

Some people say it's the one day a year that women should wear whatever they want, even if that whatever is a revealing costume.

"Women especially are people that get judged more often than others about what they're wearing," says shopper Jordyn Rosenberg.

"Halloween is an excuse to wear whatever we want and no one can say anything about it."

A sales associate at a Waterloo costume store says this isn't exactly a new trend—costumes have been sexy for years.

About 75 per cent of their sales are from women's costumes. The majority of those are considered sexy.

The employee says the trendiest types are things with a fitting cat suit, short skirts with fishnets, or tutus and corsets.

Another shopper tells CTV she doesn't care what women wear—her concern lies with kids.

"I have seen it and more concerning is not for adults, it's kids, little girls wearing those costumes," she remarks.

"It's a little bit difficult to understand."

The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region is reminding people that a sexy costume is not consent.

"Consent is mandatory everyday [sic] of the year, including Halloween," a comic shared to the organization's Twitter reads in part.