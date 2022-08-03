Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Waterloo-Wellington, ping pong ball size hail, tornados possible in some areas
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo Region and Wellington County as unsettled weather continues to move through the region.
The alert was put out just before 10 a.m. with the potential for storms starting late Wednesday morning and stretching into the evening. Environment Canada says torrential downpours with rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm could fall in the region.
The weather agency warns wind gusts near 90 km/h and nickel size hail are possible in Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo Region and southern Wellington County.
In northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur, hail as big as ping pong balls could fall and wind gusts could reach 100 km/h.
Environment Canada says “tornados also can not be rules out” in northern Wellington County.
It says if conditions worsen, the current tornado watch will be upgraded to a tornado warning.
“Stay indoors when a thunderstorm strikes, There isn't a place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm,” Environment Canada cautions.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The most expensive part of your years': Parents feel inflation's squeeze
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
Hearing pain of Canada school survivors felt like slaps, Pope says
Pope Francis said on Wednesday he felt the pain of survivors of Canada's residential school system 'like slaps' and that the Catholic Church has to face up to its responsibility for institutions that abused children and tried to erase indigenous cultures.
Missing woman found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, major crimes investigating
A missing woman from Coquitlam, B.C., was found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside late last month, police say.
'It sounded like bombs': Hailstorm damages dozens of cars on Alta. highway
Gibran Marquez made a phone call he never wants to make again. Marquez was one of many people trapped in a massive hail storm near Red Deer, Alta., which left dozens of vehicles damaged and drivers and passengers bruised and confused along the side of the QEII highway.
Snowbirds cancel Penticton show after crash in northern B.C.
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not perform in Penticton, B.C., Wednesday after an aircraft was damaged shortly after takeoff this week.
Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
Toronto General Hospital under critical care bed alert amid staff shortages
The University Health Network (UHN) says the three intensive care units at Toronto General Hospital are at or near capacity as the health-care system struggles to keep up with demand.
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend. Chay Feuser, Cason Feuser’s mom, said her son was staying with his two sisters and a family friend, Alicia, at a campsite near Buster Creek, Alta., Sunday morning when the animal attacked.
Conjoined twins connected at the brain successfully separated after doctors collaborate virtually
Doctors have successfully separated a pair of 3-year-old twin boys fused at the brain after months of cross-continental planning through a virtual reality operating theatre.
London
-
Grid search underway in relation to disappearance of Trevor Chaput
Sarnia police are asking people to avoid the area of LaSalle Line, east of Highway 40, while officers conduct a grid search of the area.
-
Fire at former supportive living facility in St. Thomas
Fire crews in St. Thomas are on scene of a fire at 57 Walnut St.
-
Nudity, assault and threats lead to charges for Sarnia man
A Sarnia man is facing multiple charges after an incident involving nudity, assault and threats, according to police.
Windsor
-
One impaired, one stunt driving charge issued during Windsor RIDE program
Windsor police stopped 427 vehicles during a RIDE program over the long weekend — one impaired charge was issued.
-
Wednesday's Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Wednesday.
-
Start of Pride Fest marked with flag raising at Charles Clark Square
Pride Fest Windsor kicked off Tuesday in the heart of the city with a flag raising at Charles Clark Square.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault: OPP
Police have issued a warrant for a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.
-
Huntsville firefighters battle attic blaze
Huntsville Lake of Bays firefighters were called to an attic fire on Britannia Road Tuesday.
-
Fatal gunshot wound kills 22-year-old Toronto woman
A young Toronto woman was fatally shot in Newmarket on Fri., July 29, 2022 (PEXEL)
Northern Ontario
-
Three Sudbury youths charged after victim shot in the face with pellet gun
Three young people are facing charges after a victim was shot in the face Tuesday with a pellet gun in New Sudbury.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch, Environment Canada said Wednesday.
-
Manitoulin Island crash victim airlifted to Sudbury
An early morning crash July 31 on Manitoulin Island sent one person to hospital in Sudbury with serious injuries.
Ottawa
-
No injuries after tour bus hits gate of PM's residence, 24 Sussex Dr.
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the official residence of the prime minister.
-
Ottawa school bus authority 'cautiously optimistic' all routes will be covered this fall
There is cautious optimism within the student transportation industry about starting the new school year with a full slate of bus routes, after last school year brought numerous cancellations because of driver shortages.
-
Police seize handgun, lay stunt driving charges, and pour out 70 open drinks over long weekend
Two men are facing a list of charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the ByWard Market over the long weekend.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian civil rights lawyer and activist Clayton Ruby has died
Prominent Canadian civil rights lawyer and activist Clayton Ruby has died, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
-
'Exceptionally' hot and humid weather expected to sweep southern Ontario
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday for most of southern Ontario.
Montreal
-
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montreal
Two men are dead in two separate shootings in Montreal.
-
Pope Francis in Quebec: Accounts from the ground
Pope Francis was in Quebec for just under three days, drawing far fewer people to the Plains of Abraham than many expected while receiving mixed reviews for his apology to Indigenous people and hope for reconciliation.
-
Quebec COVID-19 deaths increase by 21 as hospitalizations, ICU numbers go up
Quebec public health officials say 21 more people have died due to COVID-19, a total of 15,992 since the pandemic began.
Atlantic
-
Hot and sticky: Heat warnings issued for much of mainland Nova Scotia
Nova Scotians are being warned to prepare for an extended period of hot and sticky weather. Starting today, the temperature is expected to rise to between 29 C and 32 C, but the humidity will make it feel much hotter than that.
-
COVID-19 outbreak reported at N.B. prison as 17 inmates test positive
The Correctional Service of Canada is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a maximum-security prison in New Brunswick.
-
St. John's regatta and civic holiday for N.L. capital postponed because of wind
A weather-dependent holiday in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital city is being postponed because of high winds.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado touches down in Manitoba, no damage reported: Environment Canada
It was brief, but a tornado touched down in Manitoba, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Report shows rise in violations involving child sexual abuse
A new report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection is revealing a disturbing trend that shows a sharp rise in the number of reported violations involving child sexual abuse.
-
'The most expensive part of your years': Parents feel inflation's squeeze
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
Calgary
-
South Calgary Health Centre shortens urgent care hours due to staffing challenges
A Calgary health facility is shortening the amount of time it offers urgent care due to staffing issues.
-
Calgary vet warns dog owners to be aware of harmful affects of foxtail
As more people and their pets spend time outdoors, Calgary veterinarians are once again warning about the potentially harmful affects of foxtail grass.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary could see showers or a thunderstorm Thursday, warming on the weekend
Cooling after today, warming for the weekend
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Fort Saskatchewan
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.
-
Raptors to play NBA preseason game in Edmonton in October
Edmontonians will have the chance to see the Toronto Raptors play in their own city this fall.
-
Hearing pain of Canada school survivors felt like slaps, Pope says
Pope Francis said on Wednesday he felt the pain of survivors of Canada's residential school system 'like slaps' and that the Catholic Church has to face up to its responsibility for institutions that abused children and tried to erase indigenous cultures.
Vancouver
-
Campfire bans issued for southern B.C. amid dry conditions
Dry conditions across most of southern British Columbia have triggered campfire bans.
-
Missing woman found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, major crimes investigating
A missing woman from Coquitlam, B.C., was found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside late last month, police say.
-
Snowbirds cancel Penticton show after crash in northern B.C.
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not perform in Penticton, B.C., Wednesday after an aircraft was damaged shortly after takeoff this week.