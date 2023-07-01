Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Brantford
Environment Canada is warning severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and nickel to toonie size hail could hit Brantford and Brant County Saturday afternoon and evening.
The national weather agency says torrential downpours capable of causing flash flooding are also possible.
“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” Environment Canada’s alert says. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”
Other areas under thunderstorm watches include Hamilton, Toronto, Newmarket and Bancroft.
Guelph and southern Wellington County were initially placed under a severe thunderstorm watch as well on Saturday, but as of 6:30 p.m. it had been lifted.
Ottawa, Peterborough and the surrounding areas are under a more serious severe thunderstorm warning.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | 'The original extreme sport': Lumberjacks chop their way to victory in Kitchener, Ont.
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site.
Extreme climate disasters and other traumatic events has long-term consequences for youth: study
Experiencing climate change-driven natural disasters or other traumatic events may impact the education and food security of youth, according to a new peer-reviewed study.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shut down Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
London
-
'Above and Beyond': Delaware Speedway Safety crew saves driver's life
The quick work of the safety crew at Delaware Speedway is credited with saving the life of a driver Friday night.
-
‘They were so happy’: Islamic Relief Canada holds toy distribution in London, Ont.
Dozens of children in London, Ont. are feeling even happier on Canada Day thanks to a toy drive by Islamic Relief Canada (IRC).
-
Canada Day festivities underway in London
Get on your red and white and get ready to celebrate all things Canadian as there are several festive events taking place in the city Saturday to mark Canada’s 156th birthday.
Windsor
-
Celebrating a Century: Windsor Resident Florence Logan Turns 100
As Florence Logan celebrates a century of living, she reflects on just how much has changed since June 30, 1923.
-
Neighbour dispute leads to charges
Two men have been arrested after a dispute between neighbours escalated to one threatening the other with a baseball bat, police say.
-
What’s open/closed in Windsor-Essex for Canada Day long weekend
It’s the first long weekend of summer and there are a number of closures across the region to look out for this Canada Day.
Barrie
-
Cottagers banned from campfires, fireworks this Canada Day weekend
The District of Muskoka has been under a total fire ban for five weeks, meaning no open-air burning or fireworks this Canada Day long weekend.
-
Canadians highlight national diversity, freedoms at Canada Day celebrations
The sounds of Indigenous drumming rang out alongside songs and cheers in honour of Canada Day on Saturday as Canadians from coast to coast gathered to celebrate the diversity and freedom they say make the country special.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Midland construction zone claims life of Penetanguishene man
A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man has died weeks after a collision in a Midland construction zone sent four people to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Ottawa
-
Mother Nature rains on Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red, white and rain gear covered downtown Ottawa and several parks across the capital, as residents and visitors celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shut down Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black bin
The city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
Toronto
-
Four people hospitalized after shooting in Mississauga
Four people have been taken to hospitals, including one with critical injuries, after a shooting in Mississauga.
-
Two men arrested after guard dogs escape Toronto business, attack mother and daughter: police
Charges have been laid against two men after two guard dogs escaped a Scarborough business earlier this week and attacked a mother and daughter.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in deadly Toronto plaza stabbing
The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a busy Toronto plaza last weekend has been identified and investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
Montreal
-
Over 100 families without long-term housing on Moving Day in Montreal
At least 107 families were unable to find a home before July 1 Moving day in Montreal – a number Mayor Valerie Plante called “unacceptable.” Plante said recently the city would work with anyone out of a home to find new lodging. On Saturday, she renewed a request to the province to collaborate more closely with the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Two missing, one critically injured in landslide caused by major Quebec storm
Two were reported missing after a landslide swept away several people in in Riviere-Eternite, Que. in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Quebec provincial police say they believe the victims were trying to clear the road of debris caused by the storm.
-
After months-long battle, eviction of Ville-Marie underpass camp will proceed
The eviction of a homeless encampment under Montreal's Ville-Marie Expressway can no longer be postponed, the Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled.
Atlantic
-
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
Tentative contract deal reached with registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union that represents the province's registered nurses.
Winnipeg
-
'A better future for all of us': Winnipeggers celebrate Canada Day
Canada Day celebrations were extra special for some newcomers to Winnipeg.
-
Jets bring back Brossoit, re-sign Namestnikov on day one of free agency
The Winnipeg Jets have made a few deals on the first day of NHL free agency.
-
All city-run outdoor pools open for summer
All city-run outdoor pools in Winnipeg are now open for the season.
Calgary
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
-
Calgary celebrates Canada Day by reflecting, learning history
Thousands in Calgary are celebrating Canada’s 156th birthday by reflecting and learning about the country’s history.
-
Calgarians commemorate 100th anniversary of ‘Chinese Exclusion Act’
Calgarians gathered for a special ceremony Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act which restricted nearly all Chinese immigration to Canada for decades.
Edmonton
-
Fort Edmonton park celebrates multiculturalism for Canada Day
Canada's diversity was on display at Fort Edmonton Park on Saturday.
-
Edmonton Oilers signing reunites Connor Brown with Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers reunited winger Connor Brown with his junior teammate Connor McDavid by signing Brown to a one-year contract Saturday.
-
Hundreds gather in St. Albert to mark Canada Day with reflection and reconciliation
Orange shirts filled Lions Park in St. Albert, as hundreds of people walked and ran to raise awareness around children and youth affected by the residential school system.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds of thousands in Metro Vancouver celebrate Canada's 156th birthday
Many in the Lower Mainland have been taking in the festivities as they celebrate Canada's 156th birthday. About 200,000 people in Vancouver flocked to Canada Place on Saturday, donning red and white.
-
Evacuation order, alert issued as wildfire spreads in Kelowna
An out of control wildfire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain has sparked an evacuation order and alert.
-
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his fourth trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.