Severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo Region and Wellington County lifted

UPDATE: The severe thunderstorm watch was lifted just before 4:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Waterloo Region and Wellington County with heavy rain, high winds and hail possible today.

Environment Canada put out the alert at 9:18 a.m.

The weather agency says a line of thunderstorms is expected to track southeast across the province today.

They’re forecast to hit Waterloo Region and Wellington County late this morning or early this afternoon.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada says.

Rainfall amounts near 40 mm, wind gusts up to 90 km per hour and nickel-sized hail are possible, Environment Canada says.

Toronto, as well as Huron and Perth counties are also under the severe thunderstorm watch, which covers a large portion of southern Ontario.