Several Stanley Cup viewing parties for Game 7 to be held across the region
It’s the day hockey fans have been eagerly waiting for. For many, it doesn’t get much better than Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The Edmonton Oilers are looking to make history Monday night as they take on the Panthers in Florida.
The Canadian team got off to a slow start but they’ve won three games in a row and they want to keep that streak alive for the final game where the winner takes it all.
It’s rare to come back from three losses in the playoffs, but the Oilers are hoping to become just the fifth team in NHL history to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-0.
The Oilers, meanwhile, are looking to end their home country’s Stanley Cup drought.
The last time a Canadian team took home the cup was Montreal in 1993.
Game 7 starts at 8 p.m.
Local connections
Last week, for Game 5, Six Nations of the Grand River held a watch party where about 350 people packed into the community hall to cheer on hometown hero Brandon Montour, who plays for the Florida Panthers.
This is number 62’s second straight trip to the finals.
Six Nations has also brought back its Stanley Cup fundraiser from last year. Each watch party has door prize giveaways with proceeds going to Six Nations minor sports. Last year, the initiative raised more than $10,000.
Burford, Ont. is also showing their support with signs and flags displayed throughout the community for Adam Henrique, a Burford native, who plays for the Oilers.
Where to watch
Multiple viewing parties will be held across Waterloo Region and beyond.
Officials in Six Nations say the party starts around 7 p.m. Monday at the Six Nations Community Hall.
Back here at home, the City of Kitchener will be hosting a viewing party in front of Bobby O’Brien’s, along King, Young and Ontario Street. Pre-game entertainment begins at 6 p.m.
"First of all, we’re very excited to be playing it," said manager, Shaina Schlegel. "It’s always really fun when we get to do this. We are playing it on every T.V. we have including the Jumbotron. Full sound so everybody will be able to hear it. I believe King Street is being shut down so we’ll have people out there watching it. Full house is what we’re expecting."
Meantime, festivities in Waterloo Public Square will begin right when the puck drops at 8 p.m. thanks to the Uptown Waterloo BIA and the city of Waterloo.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Stanley Cup stage set for McDavid, Oilers in final game of roller-coaster season
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
Canada's population forecast to reach 63 million, as people over 85 set to triple
New projections by Statistics Canada suggest the nation's population could reach 63 million by 2073.
BREAKING 14-year-old boy facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that took the lives of two men in Rexdale and wounded three others earlier this month.
opinion Princess Anne's enduring popularity: her equestrian excellence, Canadian connections and an escaped kidnapping attempt
In light of the news that Princess Anne's trip this week to Canada was cancelled because of an injury, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the princess's contributions as a royal figure that extend far beyond traditional ceremonials.
Teen girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
Bonus payment being added to B.C. benefit for thousands of families: premier
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Lifeguard and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor dies after apparent shark attack in Hawaii
A lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Blue Crush' - died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.
'Kind of felt like we were on our own': B.C. family rebuilds decades-old resort destroyed by wildfire
A decades-old resort in B.C.’s Fraser Valley is welcoming guests back, eight months after the uninsured site was decimated by the Kookipi Creek wildfire.
Lawsuit challenges new Louisiana law requiring classrooms to display the Ten Commandments
Civil liberties groups filed a lawsuit Monday to block Louisiana's new law that requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.