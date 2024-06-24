Several Stanley Cup viewing parties for Game 7 to be held across the region

It’s the day hockey fans have been eagerly waiting for. For many, it doesn’t get much better than Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to make history Monday night as they take on the Panthers in Florida.

The Canadian team got off to a slow start but they’ve won three games in a row and they want to keep that streak alive for the final game where the winner takes it all.

It’s rare to come back from three losses in the playoffs, but the Oilers are hoping to become just the fifth team in NHL history to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-0.

The Oilers, meanwhile, are looking to end their home country’s Stanley Cup drought.

The last time a Canadian team took home the cup was Montreal in 1993.

Game 7 starts at 8 p.m.

Local connections

Last week, for Game 5, Six Nations of the Grand River held a watch party where about 350 people packed into the community hall to cheer on hometown hero Brandon Montour, who plays for the Florida Panthers.

This is number 62’s second straight trip to the finals.

Six Nations has also brought back its Stanley Cup fundraiser from last year. Each watch party has door prize giveaways with proceeds going to Six Nations minor sports. Last year, the initiative raised more than $10,000.

Burford, Ont. is also showing their support with signs and flags displayed throughout the community for Adam Henrique, a Burford native, who plays for the Oilers.

Where to watch

Multiple viewing parties will be held across Waterloo Region and beyond.

Officials in Six Nations say the party starts around 7 p.m. Monday at the Six Nations Community Hall.

Back here at home, the City of Kitchener will be hosting a viewing party in front of Bobby O’Brien’s, along King, Young and Ontario Street. Pre-game entertainment begins at 6 p.m.

"First of all, we’re very excited to be playing it," said manager, Shaina Schlegel. "It’s always really fun when we get to do this. We are playing it on every T.V. we have including the Jumbotron. Full sound so everybody will be able to hear it. I believe King Street is being shut down so we’ll have people out there watching it. Full house is what we’re expecting."

Meantime, festivities in Waterloo Public Square will begin right when the puck drops at 8 p.m. thanks to the Uptown Waterloo BIA and the city of Waterloo.