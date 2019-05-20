

CTV Kitchener





A fire at a dairy barn outside of Moorefield has left over two dozen cattle dead.

Wellington County OPP and Mapleton Township Fire Department were called to the blaze on Concession Road 6 around 5 p.m. Monday.

Mapleton Fire estimates that there were 72 animals inside the barn at the time of the fire. Firefighters initially estimated that between 12 to 15 died, and the rest were saved.

On Tuesday morning, the fire chief updated that number to 25 cows and calves who died. Those deaths were as a result of fire and euthanization from smoke inhalation. Provincial police, on the other hand, say that a dozen cattle were killed in the fire.

A total of 45 animals were rescued, in part thanks to neighbours who helped moved them to safety.

The Drayton and Moorefield fire stations responded to the call before additional assistance was requested from Palmerston and Listowel.

A total of 50 firefighters were on scene.

The road was closed for several hours for emergency operations.

Officials say the fire has been ruled as accidental and it's not being considered suspicious.