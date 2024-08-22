Several arrests made after man stabbed outside Guelph apartment

Several people, including a man who was stabbed in the leg, have been arrested after a fight outside a downtown Guelph apartment building last month.

Guelph Police were called to an altercation near the intersection of Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road on July 24 around 2 a.m.

Investigators said a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the leg and left the area. He called for an ambulance several hours later and was taken to hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, a 41-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

The man who was stabbed was also arrested on Monday and has been charged with robbery and assault.

Two Guelph women, aged 38 and 40, face the same charges.

The investigation is ongoing.