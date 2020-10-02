KITCHENER -- Another seven cases of COVID-19 were reported in Waterloo Region on Friday as the number of resolved cases jumped by more than double that number.

There have now been a total of 1,744 cases of the disease in the region, including 1,480 resolved cases, a number that rose by 18 since Thursday.

To date, 120 people have died from COVID-19, leaving 144 active cases in the region. Two of those active cases are currently in hospital, the region's online dashboard shows.

Public health officials also added another 3,677 tests to the dashboard's reporting numbers, an increase of 3,677 since Tuesday. The testing numbers are only updated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

More than 135,000 tests have been administered in Waterloo Region since the pandemic began.

There are still five active outbreaks in the region:

One congregate setting: two cases in residents, two in staff

One food/beverage service: four total cases

KCI: two total cases

Two child-care outbreaks: two total cases

Meanwhile Ontario set another record for a single-day increase in cases on Friday as public health officials reported 732 new cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter that the increase included some cases in Toronto from the spring and summer that hadn't been included in previous totals, but she didn't specify how many.

As has been the case lately, most of the cases were concentrated around the Greater Toronto Area. There were 323 cases in Toronto and 111 in Peel Region. Ottawa also reported another 141 cases.

More than 40,000 tests were completed in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Ontario has reported 52,980 cases since January, including 44,850 that have been resolved and 2,927 that have resulted in deaths.

There are 167 people hospitalized across the province, including 38 people in the ICU and 21 people who are on ventilators.