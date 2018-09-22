

Forget cereal, eggs, bacon and pancakes.

A Kitchener girl was serving up ice cream Saturday for breakfast.

Madison Letizi organized the non-traditional menu as a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In 2015, when Letizi was 7-year-old, she and her family went on a trip thanks to the organization.

That inspired her to give back.

“On my 7th surgery I wanted to do a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish,” she said. “I thought back to my trip, when I ate ice cream for breakfast and I thought, I’ll have a fundraiser called ice cream for breakfast!”

So Saturday morning they set up at the Stanley Park Community Centre and handed out ice cream.

Of course, what’s ice cream without traditional toppings like syrup, sprinkles and candy too?

Last year, Letizi held a similar event, raising over $1,700.

She set this year’s goal at $2,000 but the response was so overwhelming she doubled it to $4,000.

Two local businesses, K-W Countertop and Albert’s Gas Station, matched Letizi’s earnings, bringing the total amount of money raised to $12,000.

It will be used to grant a young boy’s wish.