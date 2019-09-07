

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision that seriously injured a 54-year-old motorcyclist.

First responders were called to the Kitchener incident around 6 p.m. on Friday in the area of Bleams Road and Homer Watson Boulevard.

Officials say the man operating the motorcycle was turning left out of a private driveway when he was struck by a car.

He was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.

Bleams Road was closed for several hours between Homer Watson and Fallowfield Drive.

There is no word yet on charges.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the collision to contact them.