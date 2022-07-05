Series of serious crashes in southwestern Ontario leads to plea from provincial police
Series of serious crashes in southwestern Ontario leads to plea from provincial police
A string of serious collisions over the last few days has Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sending a heightened warning to drivers to not let their guards down during the summer months.
A chaotic 72 hours for West Region OPP began with a crash just outside of Woodstock on Sunday. A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in the head-on collision with a pickup truck.
Speaking with CTV News on Tuesday, OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the first two days following the Canada Day long weekend have been concerning.
“Over the last 48 hours, OPP West Region, all the officers here in southwestern Ontario, have responded to approximately 113 crashes," said Sanchuk.
Early Monday morning a single-vehicle crash south of St. Marys sent six people to hospital, including four children, with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 34-year-old man now faces several charges including careless driving and driving without a license.
Sanchuk points to distracted driving as a troubling trend he’s seen on the roads lately.
“Stop being distracted by the radio, stop being distracted by passengers in the motor vehicle, or in some cases cellphones,” he said.
Early Monday afternoon in Oxford County, a car and SUV collided just north of Plattsville. The driver of the car was killed.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words because it’s very difficult to knock on a loved one’s door and say their family member is not coming home as a result of a preventable collision,” Sanchuk said.
In that same crash, three children and an adult were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Even as a father, you get to crashes and you see children there and your heart just sinks down to your stomach,” said Sanchuk.
In Hensall, an SUV collided head-on with a bridge guard rail late Monday afternoon, killing the driver. He’s been identified as 48-year-old John Freeswick from Dashwood. Less than a week earlier, an eerily similar crash in Hensall killed 27-year-old Evan Dickins after he collided with a bridge just two concessions north of Monday’s crash.
"Some of the things we’ve seen in my career over the 23 years, I hope nobody ever sees in their lifetime and our officers are seeing more of that on a more regular basis,” said Sanchuk.
Police are making a plea to drivers to take their time and stay alert, offering one simple reminder.
“Nobody is invincible. Nobody is," said Sanchuk.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
Tamara Lich breached conditions by appearing with fellow convoy leader: Crown
The Crown is seeking to revoke bail for Tamara Lich, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy,' after she appeared alongside a fellow organizer in an alleged breach of her conditions.
Police: Parade gunman bought 5 weapons despite threats
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 after he threatened suicide and violence, police said Tuesday.
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Assembly National Chief Archibald brings corruption claims to annual gathering
Thousands of delegates gathered for the annual Assembly of First Nations meeting Tuesday to talk about the Pope's visit, Indigenous rights, housing and other priorities, but those issues were upstaged by claims of corruption and infighting over the leadership of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.
Canada is the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession to join NATO
Canada became the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession protocols to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
Grab a seat: Passport lineups prompt Canada to urgently procure hundreds of chairs
As passport processing delays and long lineups persist at Service Canada offices, the federal government is looking to buy 801 chairs for people standing in line by the end of this week.
Cancelled flights have northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
More than half of Canada's AstraZeneca vaccine doses expired, will be thrown out
Canada is about to toss more than half of its doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because it couldn't find any takers for it either at home or abroad.
London
-
Victim of fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. identified
Huron County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash north west of Exeter, Ont. on Monday evening.
-
Chatham man facing first degree murder charge following woman's death
A 42-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after a woman was found dead inside a Chatham home.
-
Children’s Museum one of ten projects to receive federal funding
The London Children’s Museum is a step closer to building a new state-of-the-art facility on Kellogg Lane. It’s one of ten community projects in London to receive $3.7 million in federal funding, announced Tuesday.
Windsor
-
The Amazing Race Canada: 'High stakes' for Windsorite competing this season
Windsor-native Craig Ramsey is embarking on a journey of a lifetime as he competes in the latest season of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
Chatham man facing first degree murder charge following woman's death
A 42-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after a woman was found dead inside a Chatham home.
-
Longer than normal wait times prompts reminder from local hospitals
Area hospitals are reminding residents to seek emergency department alternatives when possible as capacity pressures continue to cause longer than normal wait times.
Barrie
-
Barrie police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Barrie arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as he made his way into the city Monday night.
-
Temporary parking lots close in Orillia sparking aggravation
The closure of two temporary parking lots Tuesday in Orillia has sparked aggravation among some residents and business owners.
-
Family appeals for witnesses on anniversary of son's death
The OPP released a video in the hope of solving the shooting death of Jonus Palmer that occurred near Midland one year ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Patient gets violent at Sault hospital, throws oxygen tanks
A patient became violent at Sault Area Hospital over the weekend, throwing oxygen tanks while in the emergency department.
-
Cancelled flights have northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
-
Jane Goodall to attend planting of 10 millionth tree in Sudbury
Renowned anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall will be in Greater Sudbury on Thursday to mark a major milestone in the city's regreening efforts.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating shooting with injuries in south end
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Ellwood area in the south end.
-
Six residents of Ottawa died of COVID-19 last week
Ottawa Public Health is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last week, bringing the city’s death toll from the pandemic to 825 residents.
-
Ottawa police arrest 12 people, lay 50 charges over Canada Day long weekend
Ottawa police say 50 criminal charges were laid over the Canada Day long weekend and 12 people were arrested.
Toronto
-
'It's not America': Fox Sports host roasted for comments about Toronto
A U.S. basketball commentator has found himself in the hot seat over comments he made about Toronto and its relationship with Black athletes amid rumours one of the best in the game could be headed north of the border.
-
This is how long Air Canada says travellers now need between connecting flights
As flight delays and lost luggage bring chaos to summer travel plans, Air Canada is advising travellers on how much time they should leave between connecting flights.
-
These Ontario cities and towns are now paying people to visit
A few Ontario cities and towns are now offering to pay tourists to encourage them to stay overnight this summer.
Montreal
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks lead to temporary closure of at least 3 Quebec sleepaway camps
At least three sleepaway camps in Quebec have temporarily shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the province's camps association (ACQ).
-
Government report finds dignity of several student athletes was 'compromised' at Montreal high school
A government investigation into alleged sexual assaults at a Montreal high school has found that 'the dignity of several athletes was compromised' related to a girls' basketball program.
Atlantic
-
Woman, teen, one-year-old die in East Port Hebert, N.S., crash
A woman, a teenager and a one-year-old girl have died following a crash in East Port Hebert, N.S., on Monday.
-
Halifax closing Meagher Park, unhoused people to be moved
A park in west end Halifax that became the site of an encampment last fall is closing to the public and removing unhoused inhabitants in the process.
-
Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says an entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence between Miscou Island, N.B., and the Magdalen Islands.
Winnipeg
-
'Please break the silence': Family of Winnipeg man missing since January 2021 pleads for information
It has been a year and a half since a 33-year-old man disappeared in Winnipeg. Police now believe he was a victim of foul play and say someone out there knows something.
-
Manitobans to receive quarterly installments of Climate Action Incentive payment
Manitobans will soon receive their first quarterly Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payments.
-
Fireworks complaints down over Canada Day weekend: RCMP
The number of fireworks complaints Mounties responded to over the Canada Day long weekend dropped by nearly 50 per cent compared to the previous year.
Calgary
-
Sundre man found dead at McDonald's, coworker charged with first-degree murder
A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his co-worker at a McDonald's in Sundre, Alta.
-
Victim of Upper Mount Royal homicide identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have released the identity of a man found dead in the community of Upper Mount Royal over the weekend.
-
Man, woman released from custody following Falconridge shooting death
Calgary police say a man and woman taken into custody on Monday following a fatal shooting in Falconridge have been released.
Edmonton
-
Tornado warnings ended for Coronation region
All of the tornado warnings that were in effect for areas near Coronation this afternoon have been ended by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in south Edmonton crash: police
Edmonton police responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle in south Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta announces 9 additional ambulances for Calgary, Edmonton
The province is hoping the addition of nine more ambulances will help ease the strain on Alberta's health-care system.
Vancouver
-
'A sharp pain we're still processing': Chief's update on officers injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shootout
One week after a failed bank robbery in Greater Victoria that left two suspects dead and six officers injured, the chief of the Saanich police told reporters supports were being made available to all officers as three recover in hospital.
-
Bear sighting on grounds of Surrey, B.C., school during summer classes
Conservation officers have been notified after a bear was spotted on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., high school Tuesday.
-
Motorcyclist struck, killed by tire on Highway 1 near Revelstoke
A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a tire that "detached" from a trailer along Highway 1 in B.C., according to police.