'Sense of urgency': Shelters looking for more space to house those facing homelessness

KITCHENER -

The House of Friendship said it’s found a temporary solution to place all shelter users by Dec. 1.

Since announcing its temporary closure, the shelter has been working with the Region of Waterloo to create a short-term and secure space.

The House of Friendship's lease at a Guelph hotel ends Nov. 30, which would displace 75 men.

“We have a few really good solid options on the table that we’re finalizing over the next week,” John Neufeld, the executive director of House of Friendship said. “To ensure everyone at the current location will be able to transition to a safe a warm place by the end of the month.”

Neufeld said while finding a temporary space is a relief, a more permanent solution is needed.

“We can’t keep doing these short-term stop gaps -- two months, six months, one year. It’s disruptive to the individuals we serve, it’s distributive to the people that are serving in this field.”

The temporary closure of the House of Friendship also impacts The Bridges in Cambridge.

The Cambridge Shelter Corporation said it’s urgently preparing to see an increase in users over the coming months, and is asking the public for donations of clothes, blankets, hats and gloves.

“Quite a sense of urgency,” said Wayne Paddick, manager of mental health and housing services. “Winter time is a challenging time. I’m already starting to see frostbite on some of our folks.”

A new report by the Region of Waterloo shows homelessness is at an all time high, with 1,085 people experiencing some type of homelessness.

One homeless encampment has been set up at the corner of Stirling Avenue and Charles Street in Kitchener.

“We’re going to see things like those encampments as a result. That’s why we need to move from temporary solutions to more permanent, longer term solutions,” said Neufeld.

“There's definitely a need for more supportive living environments," added Paddick. "It just doesn’t seem like we’re moving fast enough to do that."

CTV News reached out to the region for comment but has not heard back.