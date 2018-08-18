Featured
Seniors celebrate summer with a peach party
A slice of peach pie and a big scoop of ice cream at the Victoria Park Seniors Centre Peach Social.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 3:05PM EDT
Seniors in Fergus are taking part in a very sweet fundraiser.
And the Peach Social really lives up to its name.
About 250 peach pies have been sold to raise money for the Victoria Park Seniors Centre.
Saturday’s event also included other baked goods, crafts and a silent auction.
Money raised from the Peach Social will support future events at the active living centre.