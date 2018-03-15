

CTV Kitchener





Thought road closures related to construction of the Ion light rail transit system were a thing of the past? Think again.

Caroline Street will be closed to vehicles for one week between William and Allen streets.

A spokesperson for the Region of Waterloo says GrandLinq will be chipping and pouring concrete in an attempt to improve the light rail track. Similar work has been done in other places along the LRT line.

The closure is scheduled for March 20-27.