A second person involved in a head-on collision earlier this month has died in hospital.

Haldimand County OPP say Janet Harris, a 63-year-old woman from Selkirk, died Friday from injuries she received in the Dec. 6 crash.

Harris was the driver of an SUV that collided with another vehicle on Rainham Road near Dunnville.

Her passenger, 69-year-old Janet Weaver, was also killed, while the 18-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was seriously hurt.

Police say that man will likely face charges, as his vehicle had crossed over to the wrong side of the road in the moments before the crash.