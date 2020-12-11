KITCHENER -- A second person has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.

Police were first called to a home on Cayuga Road on Nov. 30 and found 27-year-old Andrew Davis shot in the driveway. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

On Friday, OPP assisted Six Nations police in arresting and charging 22-year-old Eric Smoke of Hamilton with first-degree murder.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Brantford court at a later date.

Police also charged 24-year-old Brent Smoke last week with first-degree murder in connection the homicide as well.