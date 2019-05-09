

Eight people have been arrested after a massive drug bust helmed by the Toronto police.

A total of 29 search warrants in Toronto, Vaughan, Kitchener and Stoney Creek led to the seizure of $17 million worth of drugs.

Toronto police say the bust, called Project Dos, focused on a high-level illicit drug distribution ring capable of generating profits in the tens of millions.

Police allegedly recovered:

close to 29 kilograms of powder cocaine

3,905 illegally grown marijuana plants

close to 700 kilograms of ephedrine (a precursor for the production of crystal methamphetamine)

20 kilograms of phenacetin (a substance used as a cutting agent in powder cocaine)

smaller quantities of ketamine and crystal methamphetamine

$308,000 cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug distribution

The cannabis was allegedly seized in Kitchener-Waterloo. The grower had a license but had far exceeded the number of plants they were allowed to have.

“The operators had obtained a license to lawfully grow marijuana, however the amount of plants drastically exceeded the government-issued grow license allowed for,” says Supt. Steven Watts at a press conference.

The operation allegedly exceeded its limit by almost 4,000 plants.

Eight people are facing a number or drug charges in relation to this case.

The accused have been identified as:

Duc Duy Phan, 32 of Toronto;

Quoc Pham, 38 of Toronto;

Thi Thuy Van Nguyen, 33 of Toronto;

Mario Palermo, 19 of Toronto;

Ai He, 32 of Toronto;

Hung Phy Nguyen, 34 of Stoney Creek;

Ryan Yetman, 26 of Toronto;

and Amanda King, 32 of Toronto.

All eight accused are due in court together on June 12.