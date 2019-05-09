Featured
Search warrants in Kitchener part of $17M drug bust by Toronto police
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 11:43AM EDT
Eight people have been arrested after a massive drug bust helmed by the Toronto police.
A total of 29 search warrants in Toronto, Vaughan, Kitchener and Stoney Creek led to the seizure of $17 million worth of drugs.
Toronto police say the bust, called Project Dos, focused on a high-level illicit drug distribution ring capable of generating profits in the tens of millions.
Police allegedly recovered:
- close to 29 kilograms of powder cocaine
- 3,905 illegally grown marijuana plants
- close to 700 kilograms of ephedrine (a precursor for the production of crystal methamphetamine)
- 20 kilograms of phenacetin (a substance used as a cutting agent in powder cocaine)
- smaller quantities of ketamine and crystal methamphetamine
- $308,000 cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug distribution
The cannabis was allegedly seized in Kitchener-Waterloo. The grower had a license but had far exceeded the number of plants they were allowed to have.
“The operators had obtained a license to lawfully grow marijuana, however the amount of plants drastically exceeded the government-issued grow license allowed for,” says Supt. Steven Watts at a press conference.
The operation allegedly exceeded its limit by almost 4,000 plants.
Eight people are facing a number or drug charges in relation to this case.
The accused have been identified as:
- Duc Duy Phan, 32 of Toronto;
- Quoc Pham, 38 of Toronto;
- Thi Thuy Van Nguyen, 33 of Toronto;
- Mario Palermo, 19 of Toronto;
- Ai He, 32 of Toronto;
- Hung Phy Nguyen, 34 of Stoney Creek;
- Ryan Yetman, 26 of Toronto;
- and Amanda King, 32 of Toronto.
All eight accused are due in court together on June 12.