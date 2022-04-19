Search continues for plane that took off from Delhi, Ont.

The search for a plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination in northern Ontario has entered its fifth day.

Multiple military aircrafts have joined forces with the Coast Guard and OPP to look for the two occupants of the missing plane.

Several search planes and helicopters were sent out over the weekend after poor visibility hindered the initial search efforts on Thursday and Friday.

"On Saturday and Sunday the weather did improve significantly, enabling us to have far more aircrafts, specifically helicopters conducting a search," said Major Trevor Reid of the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Coordination Centre. "We've been searching both day and night using multiple aircrafts."

The military says it has been in touch with the family of plane's two occupants who have asked for privacy at this time.

The Piper Comanche aircraft took off from the Delhi Airport in rural Norfolk County around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Its destination was the northern Ontario town of Marathon, but it never arrived.

The search has been focusing on an area sixty kilometers north of Sault St. Marie with efforts to try to detect an emergency transmitter both from the air and on the ground.

Civilian search and rescue teams have also been assisting.

"Our aircraft has been covering the entire length of the flight plane that the aircraft had filed," said Major Reid. "We're also concentrating our efforts on that area 60 kilometers north of Sault St. Marie where the aircraft was last detected via radar and flight tracking technology."

Hilly terrain and weather continue to be a concern for serach crews. Monday snow showers created difficulty both in the air and on land for the search.