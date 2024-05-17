Pedestrian dies after collision in Dunnville

KITCHENER
    A pedestrian has died after they were hit by the driver of a sedan in Dunnville.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the crash on Niagara Street just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

    They say the pedestrian was hit on private property.

    The pedestrian, a 77-year-old from Haldimand County, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

    Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

