Pedestrian dies after collision in Dunnville

A pedestrian has died after they were hit by the driver of a sedan in Dunnville.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the crash on Niagara Street just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

They say the pedestrian was hit on private property.

The pedestrian, a 77-year-old from Haldimand County, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the collision.