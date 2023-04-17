Advertisement
Search continues for missing Woodstock man
Published Monday, April 17, 2023 1:37PM EDT
Photo of William provided by Woodstock police.
Woodstock police are hoping the public can help them find a missing man.
The 46-year-old, who has only been identified as William, was last seen on March 27 in the area of Ingersoll Road and Dundas Street.
Police issued a missing person alert on April 4 and then again on Monday.
Anyone who may have seen William, or knows where he is, is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.