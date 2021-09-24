Screampark opens this weekend at Bingemans
Waterloo Region’s scariest attraction returns this weekend.
Screampark is set to open its doors Friday night at Bingemans.
This year’s event features six ‘horrifying’ walk-throughs, called: The Lot, The Dead Marsh, The Boneyard, The Shivering Woods, The Blood Bar, and The Slaughter Shed.
All of them are included in the general admission price.
Screampark is only open during specific days and times. They are as follows:
- Sept. 24, Sept. 25 from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Oct. 1- Oct. 3 from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Oct. 8 – Oct. 10 from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Oct. 14, Oct. 17, Oct. 21, Oct. 24, Oct. 27 - Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Oct. 15, Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 23, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Bingemans says tickets must be purchased in advance through their website.
Each will be listed with a specific time of entry to allow for attendance control and help maintain physical distancing.
Screampark does not require visitors to show proof of vaccination, however masks must be worn at all times.
