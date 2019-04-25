

CTV Kitchener





A science fair at a Kitchener elementary school encouraged students and their parents to work together.

Mackenzie King Public School hosted its fifth annual Inquiring Minds Exhibition on Thursday evening.

About 60 students ranging from kindergarten to grade six are asked to come up with a project of their choice.

The students then collaborate with their parents to research, assemble, and share their projects.

The presentation topics varied from hover crafts to collecting maple syrup.

School officials say the event aims to increase parent and child involvement.