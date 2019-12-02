KITCHENER -- Winter has arrived, but schools are open and buses are running in Waterloo Region despite a blast of snow.

Although a number of school districts are experiencing bus delays this morning.

The Township of North Dumfries tweeted that plows are already out and reminding commuters to drive according to conditions and to give crews space to work.

This follows a messy day of weather in the region, with freezing rain responsible for dozens of crashes yesterday.

On Sunday morning, freezing rain conditions also disrupted LRT service between Conestoga Station and Waterloo Public Station.

In a statement, Keolis Grand River says ice accumulated on the overhead wires on an isolated area of the alignment.

Full ION service resumed by Sunday afternoon and is running normally this morning.