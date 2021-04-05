KITCHENER -- Officials with the Upper Grand District School Board said students in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will move to virtual learning starting on Wednesday.

An emailed statement from the UGDSB said the region's medical officer of health met with directors of education on Monday afternoon. Dr. Nicola Mercer is expected to issue a Section 22 order on Tuesday, closing all in-person learning in the region.

According to the UGDSB, schools will close from April 7 to April 18, with a possibility of extension.

Earlier Monday, officials in Peel Region announced schools would move to online learning on Tuesday and closed until at least April 18.

Waterloo Region's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Monday she didn't plan to issue an order to close local schools at this time.

However, she said she's monitoring the situation closely and "will take additional actions as required."

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph reported 45 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are 167 active cases in that region. They've reported 5,249 cases of the disease to date, along with 4,976 recoveries and 106 deaths.