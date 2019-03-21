

CTV Kitchener





A school bus was involved in a crash in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

The bus and another vehicle collided near the intersection of Lancaster Street West and Guelph Street before 3:30 p.m.

According to Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region, the car ran a red light and hit the front of the bus.

Police were not able to confirm whether or not that was the case. Both cars were damaged on their front ends.

A spokesperson for STSWR says that no injuries were reported, but paramedics were on scene.

Traffic was disrupted for some time while emergency crews were there.

The road remained open in the meantime.