School boards sharing important dates as start of school year draws near
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 5:25PM EDT
While it may seem like summer just began, the school calendar is set to begin in less than a month.
On Sept. 3, school is back in session for students in the public and Catholic school boards.
According to the WRDSB's website, here are the professional development days and holidays:
Elementary
- Sept. 20, 2019
- Oct. 25, 2019
- Nov. 15, 2019
- Jan. 24, 2020
- April 3, 2020
- May 29, 2020
- June 26, 2020
Secondary
- Sept. 20, 2019
- Oct. 25, 2019
- Nov. 15, 2019
- Jan. 31, 2020
- April 3, 2020
- June 25, 2020
- June 26, 2020
School and Statutory Holidays
- Labour Day – Sept. 2, 2019
- Thanksgiving – Oct. 14, 2019
- Winter Break – Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
- Family Day – Feb. 17, 2020
- March Break – March 16 to 20, 2020
- Good Friday – April 10, 2020
- Easter Monday – April 13, 2020
- Victoria Day – May 18, 2020
For a full list of important dates for the upcoming school year, you can visit the WRDSB's website.
The dates for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board are similar. You can find those dates below, and a full list on the WCDSB's website.
Elementary
- Sept. 20
- Oct. 25
- Nov. 15
- Dec. 6
- Jan. 24
- April 3
- May 29
Secondary
- Sept. 20
- Oct. 25
- Nov. 15
- Dec. 6
- Jan. 31
- April 3
- May 29
School and Statutory Holidays
