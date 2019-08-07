

CTV Kitchener





While it may seem like summer just began, the school calendar is set to begin in less than a month.

On Sept. 3, school is back in session for students in the public and Catholic school boards.

According to the WRDSB's website, here are the professional development days and holidays:

Elementary

Sept. 20, 2019

Oct. 25, 2019

Nov. 15, 2019

Jan. 24, 2020

April 3, 2020

May 29, 2020

June 26, 2020

Secondary

Sept. 20, 2019

Oct. 25, 2019

Nov. 15, 2019

Jan. 31, 2020

April 3, 2020

June 25, 2020

June 26, 2020

School and Statutory Holidays

Labour Day – Sept. 2, 2019

Thanksgiving – Oct. 14, 2019

Winter Break – Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020

Family Day – Feb. 17, 2020

March Break – March 16 to 20, 2020

Good Friday – April 10, 2020

Easter Monday – April 13, 2020

Victoria Day – May 18, 2020

For a full list of important dates for the upcoming school year, you can visit the WRDSB's website.

The dates for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board are similar. You can find those dates below, and a full list on the WCDSB's website.

Elementary

Sept. 20

Oct. 25

Nov. 15

Dec. 6

Jan. 24

April 3

May 29

Secondary

Sept. 20

Oct. 25

Nov. 15

Dec. 6

Jan. 31

April 3

May 29

School and Statutory Holidays