'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge

An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a shooting in Cambridge they say saw a home and vehicle get hit.

"I just heard that there was maybe a break in and some gunshots going off," one neighbour said.

On Sunday, officers were called to the area of Lena Crescent and Franklin Boulevard around 4 a.m. Police say shots were fired and that a home and vehicle were damaged.

"I was watching Netflix at the time and I heard a bang outside, I peaked outside, I couldn't see anything," another neighbour said.

No one was injured. Police believed the shooting was targeted.

"We arrived on scene and located evidence consistent with gunshots,” said Const. Melissa Quarrie with WRPS. “We confirmed that a vehicle and a residence had sustained damage from the shooting.

"We do believe that this is a targeted incident so we don’t believe there is concern for the general safety of the public but we do encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information to contact us."

Kyla Berrouard lives in the neighbourhood and believes it was her friend’s home that was targeted.

"My friend who's house was shot at, she came to me for safety as well as that point, the house was a crime scene so I had them in my house,” Berrouard said. “I was awoken to banging on my door which is fine because it’s my friend but it was a lot to take in.”

Berrouard says her friend heard their name spoken by the culprits.

"Given they knew her name and where she lived, I think they absolutely were aware of what they were doing and they were spooked off easily which is nice, but it's scary to think they were in the area."

WRPS believes four males were involved in the shooting. They were described as wearing dark clothing and masks, with one carrying a white bag.

According to WRPS, this is the eighth shooting in the region this year and the second in Cambridge.

"Anytime that we do have gun violence in our community, that is of concern [so] we take safety to the utmost importance," Quarrie said.

The ordeal is one that won’t soon leave the minds of those who call Lena Street home.

"You know at this point, she can't be at her house, so that's a lot to deal with, and she does have a dog so a lot of her life is still up in shambles right now," Berrouard said.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact WRPS (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).