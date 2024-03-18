SC Johnson pouring $50 million into Brantford plant
SC Johnson says it will spend nearly $50 million to create new production lines and expand warehousing and distribution at its Brantford facilities.
The company made the announcement Monday following the resolution of a months-long zoning dispute, during which SC Johnson threatened to leave the city if a housing development proposed beside its facility was allowed to go ahead.
“I am incredibly relieved, as is the entire SCJ team, to have this rezoning situation resolved,” CEO Fisk Johnson said in a news release. “With this behind us, we now have the clarity and the necessary confidence to move forward with the investment needed to keep our Brantford facility strong and healthy.”
The plant on Webster Street currently makes candles, melts and SC Johnson Professional products. The new production lines, which will create dozens of new jobs, will manufacture scented oil plug-ins and personal care products, the company said.
SC Johnson employs nearly 250 people and has been in Brantford for more than 100 years. News its local plant might shut down prompted almost 100 people to attend an October council meeting to demand action.
At that time, the issue was already in the hands of the Ontario Land Tribunal, and by December, a provincial facilitator had been appointed to try and reach an agreement.
Earlier this month, the company announced it had reached a settlement that would allow its plant to remain in Brantford. The details of the agreement were not publically released, but as part of it, SC Johnson took ownership of the property where the housing development was proposed.
The developer, Rosart Properties Inc., told CTV News it would be building on a different site in Brantford.
“We are deeply grateful to the countless SCJ people, retirees and members of the community who spoke out on behalf of our company,” Johnson said. “The outpouring of support from everyone has been heartwarming and humbling. We feel incredibly fortunate to operate in this wonderful community and are thankful for the outstanding people who have operated the SCJ Brantford facility for more than 100 years.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump is unable to make US$464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?
In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.
Sask. sex offender who fled to U.S. with children gets four-plus years in jail
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
Man falls to his death from hot-air balloon in Australia
A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
A new Banksy mural sprouts beside a cropped tree in London. Many see an environmental message
A new Banksy mural drew crowds to a London street on Monday, even before the elusive graffiti artist confirmed that the work was his.
Elizabeth Hurley says having her son direct her in erotic thriller was liberating
The idea of watching movie sex scenes with your children might make many parents recoil in horror – but Elizabeth Hurley isn’t bothered.
Havana syndrome: Still no explanation for unusual health incidents
A U.S. government research team found no significant evidence of brain injury among a group of federal employees reporting symptoms of the "Havana syndrome" ailment that emerged in 2016, according to studies published in a medical journal on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.