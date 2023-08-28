SC Johnson may leave Brantford over zoning dispute

After more than a century, SC Johnson’s main manufacturing plant might leave the City of Brantford.

This comes after a rezoning application that could see townhouses built right next to the facility.

It’s a cause for concern, not only for the manufacturer but also the city’s mayor.

“I was devastated when I heard this could lead to them leaving Brantford,” said Mayor Kevin Davis. “That's why we were working with the builder and SC Johnson to see if there was something else that could be done that would protect SC Johnson or allow the builder to build somewhere else in the city.”

Davis chairs the city’s planning committee and first saw the rezoning application by developer Rosart Bucci Group, in March 2023.

The group wants to build 156 units in townhouse blocks at 58 Morrell Street, on land deemed industrial – right next to the SC Johnson facility.

While city council has suggested other sites, the developer already owns that land and the city may not have much more say in the matter.

“As of two years ago, there is a new rule in the Ontario Planning Act provincial legislation that allows a builder on a rezoning application to bypass the City Planning Committee and council and go right to the Ontario Land Tribunal, which previously was known as the OMB, and have their application heard there,” Davis said.

The mayor said the builder went to the Ontario Land Tribunal earlier this month.

The manufacturer also shared its concerns, after being a staple in the community for 103 years.

“If allowed to proceed, the proposed residential development would seriously jeopardize the future viability of our operations, as well as the quality of life of nearby Brantford neighborhoods,” said SC Johnson CEO Fisk Johnson, in an emailed statement to CTV News.

The company added that their production footprint constantly evolves and this development would limit their production footprint.

The SC Johnson facility, seen on August 28, 2023. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)CTV was not able to get in touch with the developer.

A local petition hoping to keep SC Johnson in the community already has over 1700 signatures.

“SC Johnson has not only provided employment opportunities but has also contributed significantly to various community projects that have enriched the lives of residents,” said the petition, which was started last week, calling the site an “integral part” of the Brantford community.

Mayor Davis echoed how the company helps employ Brantford residents.

“It can be as much as 250 employees,” he said. “That includes those that work there seasonally when they’re doing production runs at Christmas.”

When asked what he would do if SC Johnson does leave the city, Davis said he doesn’t want to think about it.

“I would prefer not to talk about that because I’m hoping it doesn’t happen.”