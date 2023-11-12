Save the date! Santa Claus is coming to town

We’re still waiting for winter weather, but that won’t stop Santa Claus!

Communities across southwestern Ontario are preparing their parades for his arrival.

Here’s a look at when Old Saint Nick is coming to your town.

KITCHENER-WATERLOO

The KW Santa Claus Parade will take place on Nov. 18, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. The parade will travel along Weber Street, from Frederick to Erb Street. Spectators are encouraged to bring along new mitts, hats and warm clothing that will collected by paramedics for the Sanguen Health Centre.

CAMBRIDGE

The Cambridge Santa Claus Parade will make its way down Hespeler Road on Nov. 18. It will start at 6 p.m. at Dunbar Road and make its way to Langs Drive. The city says there is plenty of parking available along the parade route.

STRATFORD

Santa’s Parade of Lights will take place on Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The parade route begins at Hillcrest Drive and William Street, and then travels to Lakeside Drive North, across the bridge and ends at the Tom Patterson Theatre.

GUELPH

The Guelph Community Santa Claus Parade is set for Dec. 2 at 5:50 p.m. It’s part of a two-day festival called Spirit of the Season, which includes the mayor’s tree lighting and holiday shopping markets.

BRANTFORD

The Santa Claus Parade is set for Nov. 25, 2023. It will begin on Stanley Street, starting at 6 p.m., and end at Harmony Square. Free parking is available in the Market Centre Parkade. The event will be followed by a ‘Parade After Party’ in Harmony Square. There will be a tree lighting ceremony, followed by family-friendly activities, treats and a meet and greet with Santa.