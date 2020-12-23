KITCHENER -- The holidays may look different this year, but Santa has still found a way to connect to kids in 2020.

The Independent Living Centre of Waterloo Region helped arrange some special virtual house calls.

Dan Lajoie with the centre was able to coordinate visits for kids with special needs.

"The pandemic has been especially hard for people with disabilities and some of these children may have a hard time understanding why they can't visit with Santa this year," he said.

The centre usually hosts a Christmas party with Santa, but had to make it a virtual party this year.

"We got a notice that this virtual Santa visit was happening, so we opted into that and it was a great experience," parent Andrea Brean said.

Santa had some very important questions to ask boys and girls on the other end of the call.

"What they want for Christmas, and whether or not they've been a good boy or girl all year, which, as you know, is very important," Lajoie said.

The virtual visits helped this year seem normal, even though it has been unusual in many ways.