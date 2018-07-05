

CTV Kitchener





The entrance to the Compass Minerals salt mine in Goderich was blockaded with wooden pallets Wednesday.

More than 340 miners, electricians and hourly employees have been on strike since April.

As the town’s biggest employer, the local economy has felt the effects of the strike.

The mine has been continuing its operations with replacement workers.

The blockade is in an effort to force discussion, and will remain in place until the company agrees to negotiate, miners say.

Benefits, seniority and mandatory overtime have been the key issues of contention.

The strike comes after 48 employees were laid off in February, which union officials say was just two weeks before collective bargaining talks were supposed to begin.