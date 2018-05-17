

CTV Kitchener





Workers at the Compass Minerals salt mine in Goderich have entered their third week on strike.

As the town’s biggest employer, the local economy has felt the effects of the strike.

Miners on strike are upset over the use of replacement workers while the strike is ongoing.

The union said that replacement workers are coming from as far away as New Brunswick, but Compass would not confirm that.

The situation prompted local NDP candidate Jan Johnstone to visit the picket line.

The last strike was in 2012, and lasted a little over a month.

This time, there is no indication of a resolution coming soon.

With files from CTV London