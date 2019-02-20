

CTV Kitchener





Regional Council has approved a pilot project that will see separated bike lanes installed in Waterloo.

The cost of the project comes in at $1.8 million, construction will begin in July.

The separated bike lanes network will run along University Avenue, King Street, Columbia Street and Erb Street in Waterloo.

Cycling advocates say this plan is a step in the right direction.

“We have these networks now being connected in Waterloo Region and that’s the biggest thing, we have some protected and segregated infrastructure on some roads throughout the region, but it’s one street here and one street there so people aren’t going to take all those busy streets in between,” said Emily Slofstra, Chair of Cycle WR.

The region says they looked at 18 possible locations for the pilot project in both Kitchener and Cambridge, but chose Waterloo because it has the greatest potential to attract cyclists.

The region says some of the bike lanes will replace lanes currently used by vehicular traffic.